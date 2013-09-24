NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, extending their recent slide to a fourth session as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor caution.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.18 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,336.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.31 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,697.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.97 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,768.25.