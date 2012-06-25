NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 just a shade above break-even for the month, as investors saw little reason for optimism ahead of a European Union summit later this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 137.97 points, or 1.09 percent, to 12,502.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 21.30 points, or 1.60 percent, to 1,313.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 56.26 points, or 1.95 percent, to 2,836.16. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)