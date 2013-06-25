US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as crude slips; jobs data eyed
* Futures down: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks rose the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after strong housing and durable goods data reassured investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plans to wind down its economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.75 points or 0.69 percent, to 14,760.31, the S&P 500 gained 14.94 points or 0.95 percent, to 1,588.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.13 points or 0.82 percent, to 3,347.89.
* Futures down: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 9 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Thursday as U.S. crude prices fell below $50 and investors remained cautious ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls data that could move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.
* Crude prices slump more than 5 percent; energy stocks sell off