NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stocks rallied on a wave of hope inspired by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday, ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the strongest signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 220.62 points, or 1.74 percent, to 12,896.67. The S&P 500 Index gained 23.10 points, or 1.73 percent, to 1,360.99. The Nasdaq Composite added 41.27 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,895.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)