NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from moderate declines as bargain hunters lifted Apple off its lows and bought other stocks recently battered by disappointing results.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 13,107.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched down 1.03 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,411.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.83 points, or 0.06 percent, to close unofficially at 2,987.95.