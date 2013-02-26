S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from their worst decline since November, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes hit a 4 1-2-year high.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average shot up 115.96 points, or 0.84 percent, to end unofficially at 13,900.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 9.10 points, or 0.61 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,496.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 13.40 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 3,129.65.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)