NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks ended up on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-day losing streak, on
positive data about the labor market.
However, further gains were limited as investors worried the
clock was ticking for Washington lawmakers to reach deals that
would avoid a government shutdown and a possible U.S. debt
default.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.10 points,
or 0.36 percent, at 15,328.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.88 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,698.65. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.33 points, or 0.70
percent, at 3,787.43.