US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Aug 27 Shares of Apple hit another record on Monday, cushioning the day's losses in a lightly traded market where investors are already looking ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,124.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.67 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,410.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.40 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,073.19.
