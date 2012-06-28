NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but ended above session lows on talk of progress among European leaders in resolving the region's debt crisis, while the Supreme Court's ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit big health insurers.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.90 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,602.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.84 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,329.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.83 points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,849.49.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)