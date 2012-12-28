NEW YORK Dec 28 U.S. stocks fell for a fifth
straight day on Friday, dropping 1 percent and marking the S&P
500's longest losing streak in three months as the federal
government edged closer to the "fiscal cliff" with no solution
in sight.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 158.20 points, or 1.21 percent, to finish
unofficially at 12,938.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 15.67 points, or 1.11 percent, to close
unofficially at 1,402.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index
lost 25.59 points, or 0.86 percent, to end unofficially at
2,960.31.
For the week, the Dow and the S&P 500 each lost about 1.9
percent, while the Nasdaq dropped 2 percent.