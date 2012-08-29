US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, continuing a string of low-volume sessions as investors waited for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.49 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.48. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.20 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,410.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,081.19.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)