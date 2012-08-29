NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, continuing a string of low-volume sessions as investors waited for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.49 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.48. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.20 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,410.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,081.19.