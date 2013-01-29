NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors, in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.87 points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,954.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 7.70 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,507.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.64 points, or 0.02 percent, to 3,153.66.