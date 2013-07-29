NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors were cautious before this week's Federal Reserve meeting that could signal when the Fed might begin to scale back its stimulus efforts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.79 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,523.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.21 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,685.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.02 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,599.14.