US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on Friday.
Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 106.54 points, or 0.81 percent, at 13,000.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.94 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,399.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.47 points, or 1.05 percent, at 3,048.71.
