NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said in its latest statement that economic growth had stalled but indicated the pullback was likely temporary.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.23 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,910.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.89 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,501.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.35 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,142.31.