NEW YORK May 30 U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday on tepid economic data that eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to gradually decrease its policies to stimulate growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.26 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,326.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.16 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,654.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.78 points, or 0.69 percent, at 3,491.30.