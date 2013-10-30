NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index ending a four-day streak of gains, after the Federal Reserve said its outlook for the economy was for weaker growth, even as it held steady with its stimulus program for the time being.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.03 points or 0.41 percent, to 15,616.32, the S&P 500 lost 8.68 points or 0.49 percent, to 1,763.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.718 points or 0.55 percent, to 3,930.62.

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials had closed at record highs on Tuesday.