NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 index ending a four-day streak of gains, after
the Federal Reserve said its outlook for the economy was for
weaker growth, even as it held steady with its stimulus program
for the time being.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.03 points or
0.41 percent, to 15,616.32, the S&P 500 lost 8.68 points
or 0.49 percent, to 1,763.27 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 21.718 points or 0.55 percent, to 3,930.62.
The S&P 500 and Dow industrials had closed at record highs
on Tuesday.