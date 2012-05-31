NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as the benchmark S&P 500 index ended the worst monthly performance since September, marked by worries over Europe's mounting credit problems.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.41 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,393.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.00 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,310.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 10.02 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,827.34.

For the month, the Dow fell 6.2 percent, the S&P 500 lost 6.3 percent and the Nasdaq fell 7.2 percent.

