NEW YORK Dec 31 U.S. stocks closed out the last trading day of the year on a high note on Monday after comments from President Barack Obama and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pointed to a near resolution of the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 166.03 points, or 1.28 percent, to end unofficially at 13,104.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 23.76 points, or 1.69 percent, to 1,426.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 59.20 points, or 2.00 percent, to 3,019.51.

For 2012, the Dow rose 7.3 percent, while the S&P 500 climbed 13.4 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 15.9 percent.