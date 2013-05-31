US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump turbulence, North Korea action
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks ended down 1 percent on Friday, extending losses into the close, but the three major indexes closed out May with gains. The S&P 500 rose 14.34 percent for the first five months of 2013 - its best first five months since 1997.
The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 208.96 points, or 1.36 percent, to end unofficially at 15,115.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 23.67 points, or 1.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,630.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 35.38 points, or 1.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,455.91.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)