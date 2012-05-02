NEW YORK May 2 The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data showed private sector hiring was weaker than expected in April, sparking concerns that Friday's closely watched payrolls report may indicate the recovery is failing to maintain momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 10.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to close unofficially at 13,268.57. The S&P 500 Index fell 3.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,402.31. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.41 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,059.85. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)