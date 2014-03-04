NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as fears eased of a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need to use military force in the Crimea region for now.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 225.83 points or 1.4 percent, to 16,393.86, the S&P 500 gained 28.03 points or 1.52 percent, to 1,873.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.671 points or 1.75 percent, to 4,351.972.