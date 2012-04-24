NEW YORK, April 24 The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co, but a slide in Apple ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.39 points, or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 13,001.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.03 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,371.97. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.85 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 2,961.60. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak)