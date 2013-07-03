NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions before the holiday and Friday's job market data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.14 points or 0.38 percent, to end unofficially at 14,988.55. The S&P 500 gained 1.33 points or 0.08 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,615.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.27 points or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 3,443.67.