NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday after volatility late in the session, though geopolitical concerns prompted investors to again take profits in high-flying names.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 146.49 points or 0.91 percent, to end unofficially at 16,173.24. The S&P 500 gained 14.92 points or 0.82 percent, to end unofficially at 1,830.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.96 points or 0.57 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,022.694. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)