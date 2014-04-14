US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday after volatility late in the session, though geopolitical concerns prompted investors to again take profits in high-flying names.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 146.49 points or 0.91 percent, to end unofficially at 16,173.24. The S&P 500 gained 14.92 points or 0.82 percent, to end unofficially at 1,830.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.96 points or 0.57 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,022.694. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)