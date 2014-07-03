US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
NEW YORK, July 3 Wall Street's holiday-shortened session ended with multiple records on Thursday, with the Dow topping 17,000 for the first time ever after the June nonfarm payrolls report came in much stronger than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.02 points or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 17,068.26. The S&P 500 gained 10.82 points or 0.55 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,985.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.19 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 4,485.93. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)
