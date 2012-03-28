NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell, with commodity-related shares leading the decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 71.52 points, or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 13,126.21. The S&P 500 Index fell 6.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to close unofficially at 1,405.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.39 points, or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,104.96.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)