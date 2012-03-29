NEW YORK, March 29 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq shook off earlier losses to end slightly lower on Thursday, while the Dow industrials eked out gains as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy recently outperforming blue chips.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 19.45 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,145.82. The S&P 500 Index dipped 2.27 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,403.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 9.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to close unofficially at 3,095.36.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)