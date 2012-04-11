NEW YORK, April 11 An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq below key technical levels.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.54 points, or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 12,805.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.13 points, or 0.75 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,368.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.24 points, or 0.84 percent, to close unofficially at 3,016.46. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)