NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's largest gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a reason to take profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to end unofficially at 13,032.75. The S&P 500 Index dropped 5.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite lost 11.37 points, or 0.37 percent, to close unofficially at 3,031.45.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)