NEW YORK May 1 The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years in a broad rally on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.77 points, or 0.50 percent, to end unofficially at 13,279.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.92 points, or 0.57 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,405.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.08 points, or 0.13 percent, to close unofficially at 3,050.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)