US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for quick stimulus action from the Federal Reserve receded and Chinese and euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 113.20 points, or 0.86 percent, at 13,059.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.19 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,402.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.27 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,053.40.
