NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for quick stimulus action from the Federal Reserve receded and Chinese and euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 113.20 points, or 0.86 percent, at 13,059.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.19 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,402.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.27 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,053.40.