NEW YORK, June 19 The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Thursday, extending gains for a fifth day on optimism that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.84 points or 0.09 percent, to end unofficially at 16,921.46. The S&P 500 gained 2.50 points or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,959.48. But the Nasdaq Composite slipped 3.51 points or 0.08 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,359.33. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)