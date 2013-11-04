NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in light trading on Monday after the Dow and S&P 500 indexes posted four straight weeks of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.89 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,639.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.31 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,767.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.55 points, or 0.37 percent, at 3,936.59.