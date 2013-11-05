NEW YORK Nov 5 The S&P 500 ended lower following two sessions of gains as investors weighed the implications of strong economic data for the path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy over the next several months.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.67 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,617.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.07 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,762.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.27 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,939.86.