US STOCKS-Wall St slightly up with Yellen speech in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Nov 6 The Dow industrials closed at a record high, led by gains in Microsoft Corp and encouraging European economic data, while the S&P 500 also rose but closed shy of its own record.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.63 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,745.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.46 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,770.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.92 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,931.95.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
March 3 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which could give more clarity on the odds of an interest rate hike this month.
* Futures down: Dow 1 pt, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)