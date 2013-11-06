NEW YORK Nov 6 The Dow industrials closed at a record high, led by gains in Microsoft Corp and encouraging European economic data, while the S&P 500 also rose but closed shy of its own record.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.63 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,745.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.46 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,770.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.92 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,931.95.