US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Nov 7 Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well above expectations, while major indexes fell, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst daily decline since August.
Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.30 points, or 0.96 percent, at 15,595.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 23.18 points, or 1.31 percent, at 1,747.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 74.61 points, or 1.90 percent, at 3,857.33.
