NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. stocks edged up on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record closing high even as investors turned their focus to how soon the Federal Reserve might begin reducing stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.32 points or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at 15,783.10. The S&P 500 gained 1.27 points or 0.07 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,771.88. The Nasdaq Composite added just 0.557 of a point, or 0.01 percent, close unofficially at 3,919.79.