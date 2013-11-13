US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Nov 13 The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday after Macy's strong results relieved anxiety about how retailers will fare during the holiday season and spurred a rally in consumer discretionary shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.96 points or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,821.63. The S&P 500 gained 14.31 points or 0.81 percent, to close unofficially at 1,782, which also is a nominal record high. The Nasdaq Composite added 45.655 points or 1.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,965.575.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)