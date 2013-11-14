NEW YORK Nov 14 The Dow and the S&P 500 index recorded new highs on Thursday after Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee, told a Senate committee the Fed's accommodative policies would continue as long as the economy remains fragile.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.72 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,876.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.61 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,790.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.17 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,972.74.