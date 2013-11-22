NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with healthcare stocks leading the way higher and the S&P 500 closing above 1,800 for the first time ever.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.78 points, or 0.34 percent, to end unofficially at 16,064.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.91 points, or 0.50 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,804.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 22.50 points, or 0.57 percent, to close unofficially at 3,991.65.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1 percent. It was the seventh straight week of gains for both the Dow and the S&P 500.