NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday, with the Nasdaq unable to hold on to gains that briefly sent the index over 4,000 for the first time in 13 years.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.9 points or 0.05 percent, to 16,072.67, the S&P 500 lost 2.24 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,802.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.924 points or 0.07 percent, to 3,994.573.