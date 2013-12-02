NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with investors unable to find new reasons to keep pushing the market higher after eight straight weeks of gains, while mining companies' shares fell alongside a slide in precious metal prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.83 points, or 0.48 percent, to end unofficially at 16,008.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.92 points, or 0.27 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,800.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 14.63 points, or 0.36 percent, to close unofficially at 4,045.26.