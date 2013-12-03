CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near records on upbeat data
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline as investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping season.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 94.15 points, or 0.59 percent, to end unofficially at 15,914.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 5.75 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,795.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.06 points, or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 4,037.20.
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
March 2 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Thursday as investors took a breather after a day of records on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average scale 21,000 for the first time ever.
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P down 2.5 pts, Nasdaq down 0.75 pts