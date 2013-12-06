US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 snapping a five-day losing streak after a strong jobs report gave traders confidence that the economy was improving.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average shot up 198.69 points, or 1.26 percent, to close unofficially at 16,020.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 20.06 points, or 1.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,805.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 29.36 points, or 0.73 percent, to end unofficially at 4,062.52.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
