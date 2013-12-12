NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as retail sales rose solidly in November, adding to signs the economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to begin reducing the pace of monetary stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.10 points or 0.66 percent, to end unofficially at 15,739.43. The S&P 500 lost 6.72 points or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,775.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.41 points or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at 3,998.403.