NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. stocks rose on Monday after closing Friday their worst week since August as upbeat economic data and large deals boosted optimism ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision later in the week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 129.59 points or 0.82 percent, to 15,884.95, the S&P 500 gained 11.23 points or 0.63 percent, to 1,786.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.542 points or 0.71 percent, to 4,029.518.