NEW YORK Dec 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
capping the best week for the major indexes in months as
unexpectedly strong data on economic growth increased confidence
that the recovery was accelerating.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.80 points,
or 0.31 percent, to end unofficially at 16,229.88. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained 9.19 points, or 0.51 percent,
to finish unofficially at 1,818.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index
climbed 46.61 points, or 1.15 percent, to close
unofficially at 4,104.74.
For the week, the Dow unofficially rose 3.1 percent, the S&P
500 advanced 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.6 percent. It was
the Dow's best week since September and the best for the S&P 500
since July.