NEW YORK Dec 24 U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as investors exercised restraint from making big bets ahead of the Christmas Day holiday, with the Dow and S&P 500 once again setting record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.32 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,357.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.25 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,833.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.16 percent, at 4,155.42.