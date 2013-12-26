NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, with the Dow ending at a record high for the sixth straight day, although trading was light following the Christmas holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.33 points, or 0.75 percent, to end unofficially at 16,479.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.70 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,842.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 11.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to close unofficially at 4,167.18.

The S&P 500 also ended at an all-time closing high.